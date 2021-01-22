Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Twin Terrorist Attacks in Baghdad - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the twin terrorist attacks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Agence France-Presse reported citing the IS media sources.

On Thursday morning, two suicide attackers staged explosions the Bab Al Sharqi area in the Iraqi capital.

After the incident, a spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief said that the attackers were pursued by the country's security forces when they detonated explosive devices.

The most recent data provided by media said that 32 people died and some 110 more were left injured.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State terror group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.