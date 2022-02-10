Islamic State Enjoys Greater Freedom in Afghanistan Since Taliban Takeover - UN Official

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) enjoys greater freedom in Afghanistan than at any time in recent history after the Taliban (sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorist activities) took over the country last year, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov said on Wednesday.

"The security landscape in Afghanistan changed dramatically on the 15th of August following the Taliban takeover. Member states are concerned that Daesh (Islamic State) and other terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan than at any time in recent history," Voronkov told the UN Security Council.

Voronkov repeated the call made earlier by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the global community to work collectively to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a safe haven for terrorism.

In December, Afghanistan's Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar told Sputnik that the Taliban grants Afghan passports to al-Qaeda and Islamic State fighters.

Since the Taliban return to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, Islamists have allegedly carried out several terrorist attacks across the country, including at the Kabul airport in August in which more than 180 people were killed, and on a Shiite mosque in Kunduz in October that resulted in more than 150 people being killed.