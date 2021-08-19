Islamic State Expanding Activities, Strength in Afghanistan - UN Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Islamic State terrorist group, also known as Da'esh (outlawed in Russia) is now expanding its presence in Afghanistan and has financial reserves estimated between $25 million and $50 million, the latest United Nations report on global terrorism delivered to the UN Security Council said on Thursday.

"Da'esh in Afghanistan has prioritized the recruitment and training of new supporters," the report said. "Estimates of the affiliate's strength range widely, with one Member State reporting between 500 and 1,500 fighters, and another stating that it may rise to as many as 10,000 in the medium term.

"

The terror group has also expanded its presence in several provinces of Afghanistan and strengthened its positions in and around Kabul, where it has targeted most of its attacks against minorities, civil society actors, government employees and personnel of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces, the report added.