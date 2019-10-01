Islamic State Gives Drones, Technical Instruction to Affiliate in West Africa - Report

(@imziishan)

A Boko Haram terrorist splinter group known by the acronym ISWAP - Islamic State West Africa Province (outlawed in Russia) - uses drones and armored car bombs to track and attack Nigerian forces, with equipment and technical expertise provided by the Islamic State core, according to a report by the Soufan Group on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) A Boko Haram terrorist splinter group known by the acronym ISWAP - Islamic State West Africa Province (outlawed in Russia ) - uses drones and armored car bombs to track and attack Nigerian forces, with equipment and technical expertise provided by the Islamic State core, according to a report by the Soufan Group on Tuesday.

"ISWAP has received tactical guidance from Islamic State core, with innovation on utilizing drones [as] the most effective means of detecting Nigeria's military movements, conducting ambushes against them and undermining the military's new 'supercamp' strategy," the report said.

ISWAP dominates large tracts of Nigeria's north-eastern Borno province.

The nation's military recently consolidated soldiers in large "supercamps" instead of poorly protected rural positions to battle the terrorist group, which controls much of the region, the report explained.

ISWAP is one of several groups created when the Boko Haram terrorist group splintered in 2016, the report noted.

Technology and equipment was most likely transferred from Islamic State in Syria and Iraq through direct exchanges between fighters in Libya or Nigeria, the report said.

The Islamic State also transferred media templates and graphics to ISWAP, whose media is fully incorporated into the Islamic State's centralized messaging, the report added.