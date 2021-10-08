Islamic State group claims Afghanistan mosque attack: statement

The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group claimed a deadly suicide bomb attack on Friday that hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group claimed a deadly suicide bomb attack on Friday that hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz.

In a statement released on its Telegram channels, the group said that an IS suicide bomber "detonated an explosive vest amid a crowd" of Shiite worshippers who had gathered inside the mosque.