UrduPoint.com

Islamic State Group Claims Afghanistan Mosque Attack: Statement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:21 PM

Islamic State group claims Afghanistan mosque attack: statement

The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group claimed a deadly suicide bomb attack on Friday that hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group claimed a deadly suicide bomb attack on Friday that hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz.

In a statement released on its Telegram channels, the group said that an IS suicide bomber "detonated an explosive vest amid a crowd" of Shiite worshippers who had gathered inside the mosque.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Suicide Mosque

Recent Stories

International Criminal Court Asks Guterres to Iden ..

International Criminal Court Asks Guterres to Identify Afghanistan's Representat ..

2 minutes ago
 PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected area ..

PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected areas of Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 136 others ..

COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 136 others

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan corps commander visits earthquake-hit ..

Balochistan corps commander visits earthquake-hit areas of Harnai

2 minutes ago
 Iran Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Shiite Mosque ..

Iran Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Logo launched to commemorate 70th anniversary of P ..

Logo launched to commemorate 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Thailand diplomatic ti ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.