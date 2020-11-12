Islamic State group claims attack at Saudi non-Muslim cemetery

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Thursday for a bomb blast that struck a World War I commemoration at a non-Muslim cemetery in Saudi Arabia that wounded two people

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Thursday for a bomb blast that struck a World War I commemoration at a non-Muslim cemetery in Saudi Arabia that wounded two people.

A statement by the jihadist group on its Telegram channels said IS fighters "planted an explosive device in... the cemetery in the city of Jeddah yesterday (Wednesday)", where European diplomats were gathered.