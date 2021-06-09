UrduPoint.com
Islamic State Group Claims Attack On Afghan De-mining Group: SITE

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:10 PM

Islamic State group claims attack on Afghan de-mining group: SITE

The Islamic State group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a compound housing workers from the HALO Trust de-mining group, after the Britain-based charity contradicted a government report and said the Taliban weren't to blame

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamic State group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a compound housing workers from the HALO Trust de-mining group, after the Britain-based charity contradicted a government report and said the Taliban weren't to blame.

The SITE intelligence monitoring group cited an IS statement as claiming its fighters killed or wounded more than 60 "demining workers". So far, the official death toll is 10.

