Islamic State Group Claims Deadly Afghanistan Attack

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:31 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamic State jihadist group has claimed responsibility for a gun assault on a political rally in the Afghan capital Friday that killed 29 people and wounded 61.

"Two brothers... targeted a gathering of apostates... in Kabul city with machine guns, hand grenades and rocket-propelled grenades," it said in a statement via the Telegram messaging app.

