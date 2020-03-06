Islamic State group claims deadly Afghanistan attack

The Islamic State jihadist group has claimed responsibility for a gun assault on a political rally in the Afghan capital Friday that killed 29 people and wounded 61

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamic State jihadist group has claimed responsibility for a gun assault on a political rally in the Afghan capital Friday that killed 29 people and wounded 61.

"Two brothers... targeted a gathering of apostates... in Kabul city with machine guns, hand grenades and rocket-propelled grenades," it said in a statement via the Telegram messaging app.