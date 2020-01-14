Islamic State group claims deadly attack in Niger

(@FahadShabbir)

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack on an army base in western Niger on January 9 that killed scores of soldiers, the monitoring group SITE said.

"Clashes took place, lasting for several hours, with light, medium, and heavy weapons, which led to killing 100 elements and wounding others," according to a message by the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) translated by SITE.

Niger on Sunday said 89 of its troops and 77 assailants died in the raid on the base at Chinegodar.