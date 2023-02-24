Islamic State group claims deadly Burkina Faso attack

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Friday for a deadly attack in Burkina Faso that killed more than 50 troops last week

In a statement on its Amaq news agency, the jihadist group said its fighters "inflicted massive losses on the ranks of the Burkina Faso forces in an elaborate ambush... last Friday." At least 51 soldiers were killed in the ambush, the army said on Monday, adding that 160 of the assailants died in counter-attacks.

The jihadists said they spotted a convoy of Burkinabe forces trying to advance towards areas they control in Oudalan province near the restive northern border with Mali.

IS fighters burned an armoured vehicle and seized another along with 27 motorbikes, as well as dozens of automatic rifles and a number of rocket-propelled grenades.

Suspected jihadists killed at least 15 soldiers in the same area three days later.

Burkina Faso is battling a jihadist insurgency that spread from Mali in 2015.

The violence has led to more than 10,000 deaths, according to estimates by NGOs. Some two million people have been displaced.

Around 40 percent of the nation's territory lies outside the government's control.

Friday's attack was the deadliest on the security forces since junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore, 34, took power in late September, vowing to recover territory captured by the jihadists.

Anger within the military at failings in the campaign led to two coups last year.