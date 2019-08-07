UrduPoint.com
Islamic State Has Up To 18,000 Terrorists In Iraq, Syria - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Islamic State (IS, or ISIS) terror group (outlawed in Russia) has from 14,000 to 18,000 militants, operating in Iraq and Syria, the 18th Lead Inspector General report on the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), issued by the Pentagon, said.

In December, US President Donald Trump said that the IS had been defeated in Syria and announced the pullout of the US forces from the country.

"CJTF-OIR [Combined Joint Task Force OIR] reported based on open source data that ISIS likely retains between 14,000 and 18,000 'members' in Iraq and Syria, including up to 3,000 foreigners," the report said.

According to the report, estimations of the number of IS terrorists from different agencies and experts vary greatly.

Last week, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said that there were some 15,000 active IS terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

