Islamic State in Afghanistan 'under control', say Taliban

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's Taliban rulers said Wednesday that the threat posed by the Islamic State group in the country was "more or less under control" despite recent bloody attacks that have killed dozens.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference that IS was "not a great threat", adding that around 600 members or sympathisers had been arrested since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.

He said there were even a few women among those captured, who would be questioned by other women.

"They are not many in Afghanistan, because they do not have the support of the people," said Mujahid, adding that the Taliban were continuing operations against their foes.

Mujahid said that unlike its counterpart in the middle East, IS-Khorasan was mostly made up of local fighters, and that its presence in Afghanistan was not a threat to other countries.