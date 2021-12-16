UrduPoint.com

Islamic State Killed Record Number Of People Outside Syria, Iraq In 2020 - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:29 PM

Islamic State Killed Record Number of People Outside Syria, Iraq in 2020 - US State Dept.

The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) is actively developing its network outside Syria and Iraq after being defeated there and its attacks during 2020 resulted in a record number of victims than any previous year, a new US State Department report on terrorism revealed on Thursday

"Although ISIS (Islamic State) lost all the territory it had seized in Iraq and Syria, the organization and its branches continued to mount a worldwide terrorism campaign, carrying out deadly attacks globally. Illustrating the evolving threat, ISIS affiliates outside Iraq and Syria caused more fatalities during 2020 than in any previous year," the report said.

The report found a significant increase in Islamic State-affiliated attacks in Africa the number of which almost doubled from 2,700 in 20017 to nearly 5,000 in 2020. In Mozambique alone, 1,500 deaths were associated with Islamic State attacks.

The terror group managed to retain an active presence in both Iraq and Syria with more frequent attacks during the first half of 2020, the report said.

With respect to Asia, the Islamic States' focus there was on radicalizing individuals to violence and inspiring them to conduct attacks, the report added.

