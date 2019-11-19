Islamic State Likely to Exploit US, Partner Forces Drawdown in Northeast Syria - Report

The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) is likely to exploit the drawdown of US and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria after the Turkish military operation there, Operation Inherent Resolve Lead Inspector General revealed in a report published on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia ) is likely to exploit the drawdown of US and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria after the Turkish military operation there, Operation Inherent Resolve Lead Inspector General revealed in a report published on Tuesday.

"After the Turkish incursion, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reported to the [Defense Department Office of Inspector General] that with SDF and US operations against ISIS [Islamic State] in Syria diminished, ISIS was likely to exploit the reduction in counterterrorism pressure to reconstitute its operations in Syria and expand its ability to conduct transnational attacks," the report said.

The report also said the Islamic State would likely have more freedom to build clandestine networks in the absence of counterterrorism pressure from the United States and its partner forces.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militia and Islamic State terrorists.

Earlier in November, US and Turkish officials reported that a majority of Islamic State terrorists that escaped during the Turkish incursion have been captured.