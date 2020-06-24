Islamic State, Nusra Front Still Have Up to 28,000 Fighters in Iraq, Syria - Report

The Islamic State and Nusra Front terror groups (both banned in Russia) still have estimated 28,000 fighters in Syria, the the US State Department's 2019 Country Reports on Terrorism revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Islamic State and Nusra Front terror groups (both banned in Russia) still have estimated 28,000 fighters in Syria, the the US State Department's 2019 Country Reports on Terrorism revealed on Wednesday.

"Strength: Estimates suggest ISIS [Islamic State] fighters in Iraq and Syria number between 11,000 and 18,000, including several thousand FTFs [foreign terrorist fighters]," the report said. "Location/Area of Operation: Iraq and Syria, with branches and networks around the world."

The Nusra Front - al-Qaeda's affiliate in Syria - currently consists of up to 10,000 fighters, according to the report.

"Strength: ANF has between 5,000 and 10,000 fighters. Location/Area of Operation: Syria," the report said.

In 2017, the Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State after three years of fighting, but terrorist pockets still remain in some parts of the country.

Syria has been ripped by an eight-year conflict between pro-government troops, militants from various groups that oppose President Bashar Assad, and terrorist groups, such as Nusra Front and the Islamic State. The latter have lost their positions in recent years due to decisive operations carried out by the Syrian government.