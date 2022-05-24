Islamic State Plotting to Assassinate Ex-US President George W. Bush - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) is planning to assassinate former US President George W. Bush, Forbes reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) is planning to assassinate former US President George W. Bush, Forbes reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing FBI and court documents, said an Islamic State-linked operative was arrested by the FBI for allegedly organizing the plan to assassinate Bush for the invasion of Iraq.

The arrested operative has been in the United States since 2020 and had an asylum application pending, the report said.

The operative conducted surveillance of Bush's home in Dallas, including the George W.

Bush Institute, and� planned to smuggle four other Iraqi nationals from Turkey, Iraq, Egypt and Denmark through the US-Mexico border to help him with the assassination attempt, the report said,

Th operative claimed to be part of a unit called Al-Raed, which was led by a former pilot for Saddam Hussein who was based in Qatar before his recent death, the report added.

The FBI was able to uncover the Islamic State's scheme by working with two informants and by spying on the operative's WhatsApp account, according to the report.

