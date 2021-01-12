UrduPoint.com
Islamic State Poses Little Threat To Afghanistan Due To Small Presence - Taliban Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) poses little threat to the stability of Afghanistan as the militant organization has a limited presence in the country, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) poses little threat to the stability of Afghanistan as the militant organization has a limited presence in the country, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik in an interview.

"This group is not a threat to Afghanistan because IS has no roots in Afghanistan.

IS ideology is not endorsed by Afghans and is not in line with the Islamic spirit and beliefs of Afghans," Mujahid stated.

IS has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Afghanistan, including a series of rocket strikes in Kabul that left at least 10 people dead in November.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed Moscow's concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, particularly in the country's northern provinces, where IS concentrates its Afghan-based forces.

