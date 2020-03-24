Islamic State Remains 'Significant Threat' in Iraq, Syria, Globally - US-Led Coalition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), remains a significant threat in Iraq and Syria as well as around the world, the Global Coalition to defeat the terror group said in a joint statement from the US Department of State on the first anniversary of the group's territorial defeat on Monday.

"[T]he work of the Global Coalition is far from complete as Daesh/ISIS [Islamic State] remains a significant threat," the statement said. "The Global Coalition will continue its comprehensive efforts in Iraq and Syria, and globally, to deny ISIS's ambitions and the activities of its branches and networks, until the job is done.

"

Monday marked a full year since the Global Coalition liberated the Islamic State's last remaining stronghold in Baghouz and crushed its territorial ambitions, the statement noted.

"Today, nearly eight million people have been freed from ISIS's control in Iraq and Syria. ... Progress in our campaign allows for the restructuring of our footprint," the statement said.

However, the unprecedented challenges posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to the Iraqi and Syrian people have led to temporary adjustments to protect Global Coalition forces during this period, the statement added.