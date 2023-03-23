UrduPoint.com

Islamic State Stronger Today In Afghanistan After US Withdrawal - CENTCOM Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Islamic State Stronger Today in Afghanistan After US Withdrawal - CENTCOM Chief

The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has a stronger presence in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal in 2021, US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Michael Kurilla said during a congressional hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has a stronger presence in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal in 2021, US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Michael Kurilla said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"ISIS (Islamic State) is stronger today in Afghanistan," Kurilla told the US House Armed Services Committee.

The United States is trying to increase its intelligence collection capability inside of Afghanistan by increasing signals, cyber and human intelligence gathering capabilities, Kurilla said.

The United States expects to be able to deploy drones in Afghanistan as early as May, capable of flying for days or weeks to gather images and signals intelligence as well as video.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating the United States' troop pullout. On August 31, 2021, US forces completed their withdrawal from the country, ending the 20-year-long military presence there.

The withdrawal featured images of utter chaos at the Kabul airport and beyond with experts comparing the images to the fall of Saigon. The situation resulted in thousands of stranded Afghan allies and Americans left behind, a Taliban terror attack that left 13 US troops and 170 Afghan civilians dead and a retaliatory US strike that mistakenly killed an innocent family.

Related Topics

Hearing Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia ISIS United States May August Family From Government Airport

Recent Stories

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of R ..

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of Russian Athletics Federation

3 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public ..

Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public service

3 minutes ago
 First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since A ..

First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since Adoption Taking Place in Paris

48 seconds ago
 SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

49 seconds ago
 Health Minister inspects free flour distribution i ..

Health Minister inspects free flour distribution in Kasur

50 seconds ago
 US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has P ..

US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has Prevented Great Power Wars - Mi ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.