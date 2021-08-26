Islamic State Suicide Bomber Responsible for Blast Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A suicide bomber from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) is responsible for the explosion outside Kabul airport, Politico reported on Thursday citing US officials.

The report comes as US officials and media have warned about a heightened threat coming from the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-Khorasan), which is a branch of the main terror group operating mainly in Afghanistan and Pakistan.