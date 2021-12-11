UrduPoint.com

Islamic State Takes Credit For 2 Explosions In Kabul - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

Islamic State Takes Credit for 2 Explosions in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the two recent explosions in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, Afghan broadcaster Shamshad news reported on Saturday.

On Friday, the TOLO News broadcaster reported that at least two people had been killed and four others injured by two explosions in western Kabul.

According to Shamshad News' account on Twitter, the terrorist group took credit for the attacks.

In the middle of 2021, the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the Taliban established an interim government. Since then, the IS has ramped up attacks across the country.

