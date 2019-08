(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the Islamic State (banned in Russia ) terror group is more powerful today than in the past in certain places.

"It's complicated," Pompeo told CBS news. "There's certainly places where ISIS is more powerful today than they were three or four years ago."