MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ) confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Reuters news agency reported Thursday citing IS-linked outlet Amaq.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi was reportedly named as his successor.

US President Donald Trump said on October 27 that the IS leader had been killed in a US operation.