Islamic State Terrorist Organization Claims Responsibility for Kabul Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the Friday attack in Afghanistan's Kabul, Reuters reported, citing the IS-linked Amaq news Agency.

The IS claimed that 150 people were either killed or injured in the attack but did not provide any evidence.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Interior Ministry, cited by TOLOnews broadcaster, said that 27 people were killed in the militant attack, while 61 more were injured.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban denied any involvement in the incident.

The incident took place at a ceremony attended top politician Abdullah Abdullah, former president Hamid Karzai and the chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council, Mohammad Karim Khalili.