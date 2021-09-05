UrduPoint.com

Islamic State Terrorists Attack Federal Police Forces In Kirkuk, Several Killed - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 04:20 AM

Islamic State Terrorists Attack Federal Police Forces in Kirkuk, Several Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Several police officers were killed in an attack carried out by the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in Iraq's northern Kirkuk Governorate, Shafaq news reported in the early hours of Sunday.

IS militants attacked Federal police forces in the village of Tal al-Steih, Shafaq News said citing one of its sources. At least seven police officers were killed and several others were injured, according to the source.

The road leading to the village is booby-trapped and the attack is is still underway, Shafaq News said in the early hours of Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Iraqi President Barham Salih at the end of August that the operation against the Islamic State terrorist group is not over, but is just entering a new phase. There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq assisting local forces to counter what remains of the Islamic State terrorist group.

US President Joe Biden said in July that the US combat mission in Iraq would come to a close by the end of this year. After December 31, 2021 the United States is expected to switch to training and assisting Iraqi forces to counter Islamic State terrorists.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Police Russia Iraq Road Kirkuk United States July August December Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident wit ..

Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

4 hours ago
 33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissio ..

'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissioner

4 hours ago
 Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

4 hours ago
 &#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises info ..

&#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises informative workshop on enhancing ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.