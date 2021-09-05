Islamic State Terrorists Attack Federal Police Forces in Kirkuk, Several Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Several police officers were killed in an attack carried out by the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in Iraq's northern Kirkuk Governorate, Shafaq news reported in the early hours of Sunday.

IS militants attacked Federal police forces in the village of Tal al-Steih, Shafaq News said citing one of its sources. At least seven police officers were killed and several others were injured, according to the source.

The road leading to the village is booby-trapped and the attack is is still underway, Shafaq News said in the early hours of Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Iraqi President Barham Salih at the end of August that the operation against the Islamic State terrorist group is not over, but is just entering a new phase. There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq assisting local forces to counter what remains of the Islamic State terrorist group.

US President Joe Biden said in July that the US combat mission in Iraq would come to a close by the end of this year. After December 31, 2021 the United States is expected to switch to training and assisting Iraqi forces to counter Islamic State terrorists.