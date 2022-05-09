Islamic State Terrorists Claim Responsibility For Deadly Sinai Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack in the Sinai Peninsula that resulted in the death of 11 Egyptian military personnel, media report.

An Egyptian army spokesman said that a group of terrorists attacked a water pump east of Suez Canal on Saturday.

The Washington Post reported that an IS affiliate in Egypt claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday.

According to the Egyptian military, an Egyptian army officer and 10 soldiers died repelling the attack.

The US State Department condemned the terrorist attack in the Sinai Peninsula on Saturday.