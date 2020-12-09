UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic State Terrorists Target 2 Oil Wells In Iraq's Northern Province - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:28 PM

Islamic State Terrorists Target 2 Oil Wells in Iraq's Northern Province - Reports

Members of the Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have attacked two oil wells in Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk, the Shafaq news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the local polic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Members of the Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have attacked two oil wells in Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk, the Shafaq news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the local police.

According to the news agency, terrorists detonated two explosive devices in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting oil wells in the Khabaz fields located in the province's southwest.

The blasts triggered fires in the wells, the news agency reported, adding that firefighters are already putting out the blaze.

Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in late 2017, but the army, with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units, still conducts military operations against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Police Russia ISIS Iraq Oil Kirkuk 2017

Recent Stories

PCG arrests 12, seizes huge quantity of drugs in k ..

2 minutes ago

CDA taking steps for improvement of water supply

2 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Bans Import of Armenian Tomatoes, ..

2 minutes ago

Dir Lower's DC for collective efforts to combat co ..

3 minutes ago

One arrested, liquor recovered in bahawalpur

10 minutes ago

Japan's Ruling Party Approves Project to Build 2 A ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.