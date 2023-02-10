UrduPoint.com

Islamic State Threats Increasing In Conflict Areas, Africa Remains Biggest Concern - UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Islamic State Threats Increasing in Conflict Areas, Africa Remains Biggest Concern - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Threats by the Islamic State terrorist group, or Daesh (outlawed in Russia), have increased in and around conflict zones and cause particular concern in central and southern Africa, UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov said.

"The report asserts that, despite leadership losses and expenses that are diminishing its cash reserves, the threat posed by Daesh to international peace and security remains high and has increased in and around conflict zones where the group and its affiliates are active," Voronkov told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

The expansion of Islamic State is primarily worrying in the context of central and southern Africa, as well as the Sahel region in the north of Africa, Voronkov added.

Last year, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN body Anna Evstigneeva said that the United Nations resolution on countering terrorism must be implemented effectively given that the Islamic State and other terror groups are present in Afghanistan and are expanding their presence in Central Asia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that international terror groups are trying to infiltrate the successor countries of the former Soviet Union and the level of danger from threats in the region has not been decreasing.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin From Asia

Recent Stories

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

40 minutes ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

55 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

2 hours ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.