UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamic State's Afghan Intelligence Deputy Chief Killed In Military Operation - NDS

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:47 PM

Islamic State's Afghan Intelligence Deputy Chief Killed in Military Operation - NDS

The deputy head of intelligence for the Islamic State's (IS terror group, banned in Russia) Khorasan branch, Abdullah Orakzai, was killed in an operation by Afghan National Directorate for Security (NDS), the organization said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The deputy head of intelligence for the Islamic State's (IS terror group, banned in Russia) Khorasan branch, Abdullah Orakzai, was killed in an operation by Afghan National Directorate for Security (NDS), the organization said on Tuesday.

"Abdullah Orakzai was the implementer of the Nangarhar prison attack on August 2," the NDS said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster, adding that he was involved in issuing decrees including the "beheading of civilians and forced marriages for Daesh fighters.

"

Orakzai fought against government forces in the Nazyan and Achin districts of the Nangarhar province.

On August 1, the NDS killed Assadullah Orakzai, the head of intelligence for the IS Khorasan branch. The next day, terrorists detonated an explosives-laden car near the entrance of prison in Nangarhar's Jalalabad city. The blast left 29 people killed and more than 50 others injured, including civilians, inmates and police officers.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Russia Car Jalalabad August Government

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi visits Dubai Exports to discuss coopera ..

20 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first board me ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Says US Will Talk With Russia About Situatio ..

2 minutes ago

Former England 'keeper Hart joins Tottenham on fre ..

2 minutes ago

Human rights ministry manages to enact critical le ..

2 minutes ago

GPKSC seeks early intervention of UN SG to get Ka ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.