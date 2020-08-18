The deputy head of intelligence for the Islamic State's (IS terror group, banned in Russia) Khorasan branch, Abdullah Orakzai, was killed in an operation by Afghan National Directorate for Security (NDS), the organization said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The deputy head of intelligence for the Islamic State's (IS terror group, banned in Russia) Khorasan branch, Abdullah Orakzai, was killed in an operation by Afghan National Directorate for Security (NDS), the organization said on Tuesday.

"Abdullah Orakzai was the implementer of the Nangarhar prison attack on August 2," the NDS said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster, adding that he was involved in issuing decrees including the "beheading of civilians and forced marriages for Daesh fighters.

"

Orakzai fought against government forces in the Nazyan and Achin districts of the Nangarhar province.

On August 1, the NDS killed Assadullah Orakzai, the head of intelligence for the IS Khorasan branch. The next day, terrorists detonated an explosives-laden car near the entrance of prison in Nangarhar's Jalalabad city. The blast left 29 people killed and more than 50 others injured, including civilians, inmates and police officers.