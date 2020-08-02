(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The head of intelligence for the Islamic State's (IS terror group, banned in Russia) Khorasan branch Assadullah Orakzai was killed in an operation by Afghan National Directorate for Security (NDS) , the organization said in a statement.

"Special Forces of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) killed Zia-ur-Rehman, known as Asadullah Orakzai, the main resident of Pakistan's Akhly Orakzai Pakistan Agency, in a targeted operation," the NDS statement read.

The operation took place on the outskirts of Jalalabad city in the eastern Nangarhar province late on Saturday.

The statement explained Orakzai as not only responsible for IS communications throughout the region, but also as an organizer of deadly attacks on Afghan civilians and regular purger of internal competitors within the terror group.

"For this reason, they called him butcher of ISIS," the statement read.

The NDS said the operation was part of the security apparatus' comprehensive plan to eliminate leaders of terrorist organizations and destroy terror networks in the country.

In April of this year, Afghan security forces arrested regional IS leader Abdullah Orakzai and a number of high-ranking members of the terrorist organization.

Khorasan refers to the historical region of modern day Afghanistan, since IS subscribes to an ancient world map without modern nation-states.