Islamic State's Main Forces In Syria Have Been Eliminated - Russia's Vershinin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:12 PM

Islamic State's Main Forces in Syria Have Been Eliminated - Russia's Vershinin

The main forces of the Islamic State and Jebhat al-Nusra terrorist groups (both banned in Russia) in Syria have been destroyed, but the fight against the remaining hotbeds of terrorism in the country, including in Idlib, must continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin sid Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The main forces of the Islamic State and Jebhat al-Nusra terrorist groups (both banned in Russia) in Syria have been destroyed, but the fight against the remaining hotbeds of terrorism in the country, including in Idlib, must continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin sid Monday.

"The Syrian people won, including with the support of Russia, a decisive victory over terrorism. Today, the main forces of the Islamic State and Jebhat al-Nusra [Hayat Tahrir al-Sham], whatever its name is, and other terrorist groups recognized as such by the UN Security Council, have been destroyed. But the eradication of terrorists, including such a large hotbed as Idlib, should be continued with maximum care for the life and security of civilians," Vershinin stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

