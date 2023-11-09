Open Menu

Islamic University Of Madinah Launches Arabic Language Program For International Scholarship Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Islamic University of Madinah launches Arabic language program for international scholarship students

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Islamic University of Madinah has launched the "Musaned" program to assist international scholarship students in learning the Arabic language.

With the participation of many specialists in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, the program aims to improve students' language level and help them adapt to the educational environment.

It serves over 2000 students through 130 lectures focusing on reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills.

