Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Islamic University of Madinah signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Islamic Sciences in Aioun, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, at its headquarters in Madinah.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties in scientific, research, academic, and knowledge-related fields.