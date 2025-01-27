Islamic University Of Madinah Signs MoU With Mauritania's University Of Islamic Sciences
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 08:28 PM
The Islamic University of Madinah signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Islamic Sciences in Aioun, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, at its headquarters in Madinah
The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties in scientific, research, academic, and knowledge-related fields.
