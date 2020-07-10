Niece of Turkish US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, Zeynep Gulen, was sentenced to two years and seven months behind bars on charges of aiding a terrorist organization, media reported Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Niece of Turkish US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, Zeynep Gulen, was sentenced to two years and seven months behind bars on charges of aiding a terrorist organization, media reported Thursday.

Gulen is the leader of a self-styled international movement preaching moderate Islamism and progressivism among other things.

The movement was declared a terrorist organization by Ankara for allegedly having orchestrated the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

According to Daily Sabah, Zeynep Gulen is accused of opening an account in the Turkish Bank Asya and transferring the equivalent of $35,000 to it in 2014 on her uncle's behest.

Fethullah Gulen has resided in the United States since 1999. His followers have complained of being pursued and harassed by Turkish operatives in different countries in Europe and Asia.