Islamist Suspect Detained In Spain Planned To Carry Out Terrorist Attack - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

A jihadist suspect who was detained in Spain last week, was allegedly planning to commit a terrorist attack, the Cadena Ser broadcaster said on Tuesday, citing investigators

The suspect was detained in Malaga last Friday. He has been under investigation since 2020 regarding his activities online, and investigators were able to identify his links with Melilla, a Spanish enclave on the border with Morocco.

According to the investigation, the suspect has recently increased the number of jihad-linked publications in his social media and thus undergone Islamist radicalization.

The rise in relevant content coincided with the man's movement from Melilla to Malaga, the media report said.

The suspect also tried to buy weapons. The Spanish Civil Guard suspects him of intending to commit an imminent terrorist attack, according to the broadcaster.

A judge has ruled that the man be remanded in custody until his case is considered on the merits. Another suspect detained was released, the outlet reported.

