UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamist Terror Strikes Burkina Faso, 256 Civilians Killed In Past 8 Months - Rights Group

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:16 PM

Islamist Terror Strikes Burkina Faso, 256 Civilians Killed in Past 8 Months - Rights Group

A surge in Islamists attacks and summary executions of Christians and government supporters in the African nation of Burkina Faso forced hundreds of thousands into internal exile, while leaving 250 civilians dead, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) A surge in Islamists attacks and summary executions of Christians and government supporters in the African nation of Burkina Faso forced hundreds of thousands into internal exile, while leaving 250 civilians dead, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Monday.

"Witnesses said that assailants sought to justify killings by linking victims to the government, the West, or Christian beliefs," the report said. "A surge in attacks in recent months have caused hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes."

Targeted attacks since April, including summary executions, have resulted in the deaths of at least 256 civilians the report added.

The nation's Islamist insurgency involves several militant groups based in neighboring Mali, which expanded operations into Burkina Faso beginning in 2016, according to the report.

HRW based its assessment on interviews with 54 victims and witnesses of abuses in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, in November and by telephone in December 2019, the report said. The attacks documented took place between April and December 2019.

Related Topics

Dead Ouagadougou Mali Burkina Faso April November December 2016 2019 Christian Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

21 minutes ago

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

2 hours ago

Germany Considers Guaido as Legitimate Speaker of ..

1 second ago

Six dacoits arrested in Lahore

5 minutes ago

PML-N not an ideological political party: Nadeem A ..

5 minutes ago

Musarrat Cheema appointed as Info Minister's media ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.