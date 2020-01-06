Islamist Terror Strikes Burkina Faso, 256 Civilians Killed in Past 8 Months - Rights Group

A surge in Islamists attacks and summary executions of Christians and government supporters in the African nation of Burkina Faso forced hundreds of thousands into internal exile, while leaving 250 civilians dead, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Monday

"Witnesses said that assailants sought to justify killings by linking victims to the government, the West, or Christian beliefs," the report said. "A surge in attacks in recent months have caused hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes."

Targeted attacks since April, including summary executions, have resulted in the deaths of at least 256 civilians the report added.

The nation's Islamist insurgency involves several militant groups based in neighboring Mali, which expanded operations into Burkina Faso beginning in 2016, according to the report.

HRW based its assessment on interviews with 54 victims and witnesses of abuses in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, in November and by telephone in December 2019, the report said. The attacks documented took place between April and December 2019.