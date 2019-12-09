UrduPoint.com
Islamist Who Collected Money For IS Detained In Dagestan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:39 PM

Islamist Who Collected Money for IS Detained in Dagestan

An Islamist who was collecting money for the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) in Syria under the guise of charity has been detained in the Russian North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service (FSB) told reporters Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) An Islamist who was collecting money for the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) in Syria under the guise of charity has been detained in the Russian North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service (FSB) told reporters Monday.

"Saadu Akhmednabiyev organized collection of money in a number of constituent entities of the Russian Federation in the interests of international terrorist structures," the FSB said.

Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said the suspect, who had been collecting money for the IS, had been detained.

