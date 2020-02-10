At least 30 people were killed and several kidnapped in a jihadist attack in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, the regional governor said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) At least 30 people were killed and several kidnapped in a jihadist attack in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, the regional governor said Monday.

"The insurgents abducted a number of women and children, also killed not less than 30 people who are mostly motorists and destroyed 18 vehicles," Babagana Umara Zulum wrote on Facebook.

Suspected members of the Boko Haram fundamentalist militant group attacked the town of Auno, around 15 miles from the main regional city of Maiduguri, at 10 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) on Sunday.

The governor visited the area on Monday. Photos from the scene showed him inspecting burned-out cars and trucks. The official promised that the Nigerian government would put an end to the Islamist insurgency.