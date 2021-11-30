Island-Class Patrol Boats Transferred to Ukraine From US Go for Sea Trials - Reports

Island-class patrol boats, transferred to Ukraine from the United States, on Tuesday sailed for important testing and sea trials, Ukrainian newspaper Dumskaya reported

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Island-class patrol boats, transferred to Ukraine from the United States, on Tuesday sailed for important testing and sea trials, Ukrainian newspaper Dumskaya reported.

Earlier in the month, the Ukrainian navy announced that two Island-class vessels had arrived in Ukraine and would soon patrol the waters of the Black and Azov seas.

According to the news outlet, the ships Sumy and Fastiv ran performance and maneuvering tests in Cape Velyky Fontan in the Black Sea. Later, both ships returned to the Pivden (South) naval base.

The Island-class vessel is a fast patrol boat of the US Coast Guard designed for patrolling and search and rescue operations in coastal waters.