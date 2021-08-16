UrduPoint.com

Island Discovered After Submarine Volcano Erupts South Of Tokyo - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:12 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) An island with a diameter of 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) has appeared on the site of an eruption of an underwater volcano off Japan's southern Ogasawara Islands, the NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

The Japan Coast Guard reportedly discovered the island on Sunday after the Himawari meteorological satellite registered the ejection of smoke and ash at an altitude of 16 kilometers two days before.

According to the meteorological services, the last time an island appeared there was in 1986. It existed only for two months and was destroyed by ocean waves.

