'Island-wide' Outage Hits Puerto Rico On New Year's Eve
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 01:20 AM
San Juan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A major power outage plunged much of Puerto Rico into darkness Tuesday, with the US island territory's electric utility saying restoration could take up to two days.
The "island-wide blackout" began at 5:30 am (0930 GMT), Luma Energy, which manages power transmission on the island, said in a social media statement.
It added that preliminary findings pointed to a fault on an underground cable as the cause of the outage -- although the situation remained under investigation.
Jose Perez, director of external affairs at LUMA Energy, told AFP that the fault "caused a cascade effect" leading to the general blackout.
"We have already begun the restoration process for some customers, and the entire process will take 24 to 48 hours," Luma said.
The outage came as the Caribbean island entered its high season for tourists visiting from the wintry US mainland, and just hours ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.
Luma added in a subsequent statement that service had been restored to some critical facilities, including a medical center and hospital in the capital San Juan.
As of 1:00 pm local time, initial efforts had restored service to 44,700 customers in the metropolitan area and the island of Culebra, amounting to three percent of clients impacted by the outage, Luma said.
The company earlier noted that the incident left its roughly 1.5 million customers without service.
"The truth is that we have been dealing with this problem for a while," said Ismael Perez, a resident of Dorado.
He added that there have been rumors an incident like Tuesday's power outage could occur, expressing concern that residents could be left without power for more than two days.
Buildings stood in the dark early Tuesday while traffic intersections were without stop lights, with only the headlights of vehicles lighting up the streets.
In a social media post, Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said officials were in communication with Luma and others on the blackout.
"We are demanding answers," he said, adding that the public should be informed of the measures being taken to restore service throughout the island.
Luma said it would provide regular updates on the restoration process on social media, and share a timeline as soon as possible.
Puerto Rico, a Spanish-speaking archipelago, came under US control in 1898 and has faced perennial infrastructure issues, exacerbated by the devastating Hurricane Maria in 2017.
The Puerto Rican power grid has suffered frequent outages since Category 4 Hurricane Maria tore through it.
Recent Stories
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation
Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024
Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal
PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights
Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyber attacks
UAE stock markets post AED257 bn market cap growth driven by strong economy
Panama marks canal handover anniversary in shadow of Trump threat
More Stories From World
-
'Island-wide' outage hits Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve5 minutes ago
-
Gaza healthcare nearing 'total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN45 minutes ago
-
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows55 minutes ago
-
Taliban ban on Afghan women in NGOs 'absolutely' wrong: UN rights chief1 hour ago
-
'Island-wide' outage hits Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve1 hour ago
-
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows2 hours ago
-
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv2 hours ago
-
Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyber attacks2 hours ago
-
Panama marks canal handover anniversary in shadow of Trump threat2 hours ago
-
Finnish police probing seven sailors over cut cables2 hours ago
-
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv3 hours ago
-
Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election3 hours ago