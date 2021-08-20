Ismail Sabri Yaakob Appointed New Malaysian PM: Palace
Fri 20th August 2021
Veteran politician Ismail Sabri Yakoob was named Malaysia's new prime minister Friday after the previous government collapsed, the national palace said, with a scandal-plagued party reclaiming the leadership that it lost at elections in 2018
Ismail Sabri received the backing of a majority of lawmakers, and "in accordance with the constitution", the king appointed him as the prime minister, the palace said in a statement.