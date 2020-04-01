UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Isolating US Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt's Crew 'Necessary Risk' Amid Pandemic - Captain

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Isolating US Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt's Crew 'Necessary Risk' Amid Pandemic - Captain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) US nuclear aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt's Captain Brett Crozier believes that isolating the ship's crew after about 200 sailors tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a "necessary risk," the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Tuesday citing a letter by Crozier to US Navy officials it had obtained.

"Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed US nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure. ... This is a necessary risk," Crozier wrote in the letter. "Keeping over 4,000 young men and women on board the TR [Theodore Roosevelt] is an unnecessary risk and breaks faith with those sailors entrusted to our care.

"

Crozier said decisive action must be taken immediately in compliance with US Federal health guidelines to prevent the further spread of the infection among the ship's crew.

The captain noted the available options are to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to ensure the ship is free of COVID-19 or having to sail sick.

Crozier argued that taking decisive measures to protect sailors, including isolating them off the ship, should not be a problem because the United States is not at war.

On March 24, the US Navy first announced that three sailors aboard the Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19.

Related Topics

Nuclear San Francisco Young Theodore United States March May Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission to seizure laboratori ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus Lockdown Reason Behind Rising Depressi ..

11 minutes ago

Crimea Suspends Bus Travel With Other Regions Amid ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Rosneft Lowers Risks of US Sanctions by S ..

11 minutes ago

IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.