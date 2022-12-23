UrduPoint.com

Isolation Of Russia At UNESCO Failed As Many Interested In Developing Cooperation - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 09:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Attempts to isolate Russia within UNESCO have failed as many member countries are interested in the development of cooperation with Moscow, Russian Permanent Representative to UNESCO Alexander Kuznetsov has told Sputnik.

"More than two-thirds of UNESCO member states are interested in developing cooperation on the basis of its traditional mandate and do not take part in the Russia sanctions. So, the isolation of Russia, which the Westerners openly called for, did not happen," Kuznetsov said.

He added that not only has the anti-Russian campaign of the West failed to achieve its goal of isolating Moscow, but it has caused the opposite reaction.

"Most member states perceive Russia as an important balancing factor within UNESCO and are sympathetic to our efforts to depoliticize it (the organization)," Kuznetsov said.

