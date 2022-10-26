Isolation of Russia on 'Global Scale' Lags Behind Western Response - Swiss Federal Council

Isolation of Russia on a "global scale" is not as strong as in Europe, which signifies that the world has become multipolar, according to a report on neutrality published by the Swiss Federal Council on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Isolation of Russia on a "global scale" is not as strong as in Europe, which signifies that the world has become multipolar, according to a report on neutrality published by the Swiss Federal Council on Wednesday.

"Russia's isolation is not as strong on a global scale as in Europe. It was mainly Western countries that responded to the attack on Ukraine with sanctions. Among G20 members, nine states did not impose sanctions," the document read.

The conflict in Ukraine further highlighted the fact that African, middle Eastern and Asian countries do not want to take the side of any of the world's poles of power, the council noted.

"The world has become multipolar. In this context, the war in Ukraine has partially changed existing regional dynamics, creating new dependencies and networks, especially with regard to energy supply and food security," the document added.

Western countries determined to isolate Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. They rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, while also threatening Russian allies and partners with similar restrictions in the event of continued cooperation with and support for the country.