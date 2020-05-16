UrduPoint.com
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:52 AM

ISPR releases special documentary for awareness of doctors, nurses and paramedics

DG ISPR says the documentary will help discourage unnecessary use of PPE at hospitals, besides protecting and supporting the frontline health workers in fight against Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2020) Inter-Services Public Relations released a special documentary for awareness of doctors, nurses, paramedics and supporting staff on proper use of Personal Protective Equipment at hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic here Saturday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza launched the documentary in Islamabad. It was prepared in 96 hours by ISPR for the health sector staff as per the guidelines of Ministry of National Health Services.

The documentary was prepared for the guidance of front line health workers and medical practitioners on proper selection and use of PPE at health facilities throughout the country for their safety to avoid from being infected from the coronavirus.

This documentary would also help discourage unnecessary use of PPE at hospitals, besides protecting and supporting the front line health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

