TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Israeli security cabinet unanimously adopted Egypt's initiative for a bilateral ceasefire, which will take effect later, according to a statement released by the government's press office.

"The Security Cabinet unanimously accepted the recommendation of all heads of security services, the chief of general staff, the head of the Shabak, the head of the Mossad and the head of the National Security Council to accept the Egyptian initiative on a bilateral ceasefire, which will come into force later," the statement says.