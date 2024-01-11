Israel accused at UN court of Gaza 'genocide'

South Africa on Thursday accused Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention, arguing that even the October 7 attack could not justify such alleged actions, as it launched a landmark case at the top UN court

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) South Africa on Thursday accused Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention, arguing that even the October 7 attack could not justify such alleged actions, as it launched a landmark case at the top UN court.

Pretoria has lodged an urgent appeal at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to force Israel to "immediately suspend" its military operations in Gaza.

"No armed attack on a state territory, no matter how serious... can provide justification for or defend breaches of the convention," said Pretoria's Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

"Israel's response to the October 7 attack has crossed this line and given rise to the breaches of the convention," he added.

The Gaza war erupted after the October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in about 1,140 people killed, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel has responded with a relentless military campaign that has killed at least 23,357 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

A world away from the death and destruction in Gaza and Israel, robed lawyers battled it out over technical legal arguments in the Peace Palace in The Hague.

South Africa argues Israel is breaking its commitments under the UN Genocide Convention, a treaty signed in 1948 in the wake of the Holocaust.

Top lawyer for South Africa Adila Hassim said Israel's bombing campaign aimed at the "destruction of Palestinian life" and had pushed Palestinians "to the brink of famine".

"Genocides are never declared in advance, but this court has the benefit of the past 13 weeks of evidence that shows incontrovertibly a pattern of conduct and related intention that justifies a plausible claim of genocidal acts," she said.

As a fellow signatory to the treaty, South Africa can take Israel to the ICJ, which rules on disputes between countries and is often described as the "World Court".

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has long been a firm supporter of the Palestinian cause, often linking it to its own historic struggle against the white-minority government, which had cooperative relations with Israel.

South Africa has acknowledged the "particular weight of responsibility" of accusing Israel of genocide. It "unequivocally" condemned the attacks that sparked off the war in Gaza.

As it is an urgent procedure, the ICJ could rule in a matter of weeks.

Its rulings are final and cannot be appealed.