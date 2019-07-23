Israel Accuses Iran of Using Beirut Port to Transfer Arms to Hezbollah - Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israel has uncovered evidence that Iran is smuggling weapons to Lebanon's Hezbollah via the civilian Port of Beirut, Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon said at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday

"In the years 2018 and 2019, Israel has found that Iran and Quds Force [a unit in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps] have begun to advance the exploitation of the civilian maritime channels, and specifically the Port of Beirut," Danon said. "The Port of Beirut is now the port of Hezbollah."

As poof of the accusations, Danon showed members of the Security Council maps that portrayed the alleged smuggling routes.

According to Danon, the Quds Force has been smuggling "dual-use items" into Lebanon to expand Hezbollah's missile capabilities and a conversion program. The dual-use items were purchased from civilian entities, such as the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center, Danon said.

"Iran and Hezbollah were able to purchase dual-use equipment from civilian companies while concealing the true nature of these purchases against Israel and its citizens," he added.

The ambassador said that through this method, Iran was able to smuggle the dual-use equipment from the port of Beirut without revealing to the authorities a true intention of the transfers.

Danon said that the smuggling of arms to Hezbollah constitutes a violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which prohibits the transfer of weapons to the movement.

Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as a Shiite paramilitary organization aimed at ending Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon. It later evolved into a political party that currently has representatives in the country's Cabinet, Parliament and municipalities.

Hezbollah's military wing remains active, particularly in Syria, where it is fighting on behalf of the government of President Bashar Assad.