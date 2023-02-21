Israel Accuses UN of Bias Due to Statement on Expansion of Jewish Settlements in West Bank

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused on Tuesday the United Nations of being biased and ignoring "Palestinian terrorism" following a UN Security Council statement expressing concern over Israel's plans to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused on Tuesday the United Nations of being biased and ignoring "Palestinian terrorism" following a UN Security Council statement expressing concern over Israel's plans to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Last week, the Israeli government announced its decision to legalize nine outposts in the West Bank and initiate a project to build 10,000 houses for Jewish settlers in what most of the UN members consider occupied Palestinian land. Later, the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and the US Secretary of State opposed the Israeli government's plans to build settlements. On Monday, the UN Security Council also adopted a statement expressing concern over Israel's plans to further build and expand Jewish settlements.

"The one sided statement of the Security Council, that ignores the Palestinian terrorism, the incitement and the financing of the terrorists and their families by the Palestinian Authority, is a stain on the UN which continues to be biased and one-sided, and indirectly gives a green light to the Palestinian terror organizations," Cohen said on Twitter.

In February, the Israeli media reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a recent visit to the region, asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to suspend the construction of Jewish settlements, the eviction of Palestinians and the demolition of Palestinian houses in the West Bank. In addition, Blinken also asked the Palestinian Authority to suspend actions against Israel within the UN institutions and resume security coordination with Tel Aviv.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has been constructing settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.