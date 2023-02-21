UrduPoint.com

Israel Accuses UN Of Bias Due To Statement On Expansion Of Jewish Settlements In West Bank

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Israel Accuses UN of Bias Due to Statement on Expansion of Jewish Settlements in West Bank

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused on Tuesday the United Nations of being biased and ignoring "Palestinian terrorism" following a UN Security Council statement expressing concern over Israel's plans to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused on Tuesday the United Nations of being biased and ignoring "Palestinian terrorism" following a UN Security Council statement expressing concern over Israel's plans to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Last week, the Israeli government announced its decision to legalize nine outposts in the West Bank and initiate a project to build 10,000 houses for Jewish settlers in what most of the UN members consider occupied Palestinian land. Later, the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and the US Secretary of State opposed the Israeli government's plans to build settlements. On Monday, the UN Security Council also adopted a statement expressing concern over Israel's plans to further build and expand Jewish settlements.

"The one sided statement of the Security Council, that ignores the Palestinian terrorism, the incitement and the financing of the terrorists and their families by the Palestinian Authority, is a stain on the UN which continues to be biased and one-sided, and indirectly gives a green light to the Palestinian terror organizations," Cohen said on Twitter.

In February, the Israeli media reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a recent visit to the region, asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to suspend the construction of Jewish settlements, the eviction of Palestinians and the demolition of Palestinian houses in the West Bank. In addition, Blinken also asked the Palestinian Authority to suspend actions against Israel within the UN institutions and resume security coordination with Tel Aviv.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has been constructing settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Twitter Gaza France Visit Bank Germany Jerusalem Italy United Kingdom February Jew Media From Government

Recent Stories

Nuclear Non-Proliferation Coalition Calls on Mosco ..

Nuclear Non-Proliferation Coalition Calls on Moscow to Return to New START

3 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber ADRC resolves int'l trade dispute

Lahore Chamber ADRC resolves int'l trade dispute

3 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning Development and Spec ..

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahs ..

32 seconds ago
 High-level meeting reviews security situation for ..

High-level meeting reviews security situation for upcoming polls

3 minutes ago
 NATO 'stronger than it's ever been': US President ..

NATO 'stronger than it's ever been': US President Joe Biden

3 minutes ago
 Mothers language day: Potohari dabi Conference hel ..

Mothers language day: Potohari dabi Conference held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.